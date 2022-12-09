StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

