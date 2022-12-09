RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth $2,049,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

