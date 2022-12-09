RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.