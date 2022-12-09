Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

