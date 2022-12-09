American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $38.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

