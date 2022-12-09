Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLRX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,561,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

