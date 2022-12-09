Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 1,689,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,618,452 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 498,690 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

