Contrasting FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) & EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FingerMotion and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A EverCommerce 1 2 8 0 2.64

Risk & Volatility

EverCommerce has a consensus price target of 12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 107.90%. Given EverCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than FingerMotion.

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -25.99% -133.12% -55.60% EverCommerce -7.87% -3.79% -2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and EverCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 6.97 -$4.94 million ($0.13) -28.69 EverCommerce $490.14 million 2.42 -$81.97 million -0.24 -25.63

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverCommerce beats FingerMotion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

