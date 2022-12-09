Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $6.80

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 41.0% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $699.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

