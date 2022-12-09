Head-To-Head Comparison: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) versus Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Genenta Science presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.61%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 200.54%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

This table compares Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences -714.82% -26.66% -22.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 58.78 -$66.92 million ($1.51) -6.13

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

