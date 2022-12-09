PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

