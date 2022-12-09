Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.63.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at C$31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.32. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$24.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.42.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.