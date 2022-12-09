Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $48.29

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

