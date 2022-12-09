Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several research firms have commented on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Heska alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heska by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Heska by 6.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 49.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Heska by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 17.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Price Performance

Heska Company Profile

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $66.37 on Friday. Heska has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $189.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $718.52 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.