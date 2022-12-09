Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.
BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
