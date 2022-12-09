Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bioventus by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

