China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

About China Southern Airlines

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.