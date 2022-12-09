Brokerages Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target at $173.33

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKFRY. Barclays dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

