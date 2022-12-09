IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 13th

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13th.
IMV Trading Down 13.8 %
IMV stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.