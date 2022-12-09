IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 13th

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13th.

IMV stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMV by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

