Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

