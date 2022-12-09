Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

GOSS stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

