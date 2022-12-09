SVB Leerink Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.