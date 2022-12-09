Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

