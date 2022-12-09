StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

