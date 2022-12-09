Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

