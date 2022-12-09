Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
