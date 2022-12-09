Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,288 shares of company stock worth $23,485,334. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

