StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 15.5 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

