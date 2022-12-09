Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

