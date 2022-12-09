Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Lowered to 370.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Equinor ASA by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

