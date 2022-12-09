AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AbraSilver Resource Stock Performance
AbraSilver Resource stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. AbraSilver Resource has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.
About AbraSilver Resource
