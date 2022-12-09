Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €3.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

