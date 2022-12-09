Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 323,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

