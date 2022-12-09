United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $52.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.44.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161,663 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

