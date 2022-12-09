BTIG Research Upgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Buy

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 409.49% from the company’s current price.

AVROBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

About AVROBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.