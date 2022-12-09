BTIG Research Upgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Buy

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVROGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 409.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

