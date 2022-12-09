BTIG Research Upgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Buy

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 409.49% from the company’s current price.
AVROBIO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.