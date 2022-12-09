trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 50.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 564,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 12.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth $269,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.