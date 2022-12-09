The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $63.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

