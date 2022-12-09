Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $11.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 5.8 %

ROIV opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.86. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock worth $27,151,614 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

