LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

