WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after buying an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after buying an additional 291,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 220,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,173,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.