WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.
WNS Price Performance
Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
