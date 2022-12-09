TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $83.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.79.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TRU stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after acquiring an additional 326,757 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

