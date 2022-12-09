Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $171.22

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

PKI opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

