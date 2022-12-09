Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $18.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.