Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT at $4.45

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 812,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

