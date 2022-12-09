Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $167.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.8 %

WHR opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.