Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $133.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,728 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance
WMS opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09.
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.
