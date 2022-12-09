Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 2.4 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

BSBR stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

