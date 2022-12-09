Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $35.60

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

