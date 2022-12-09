Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50. Insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $270,764 in the last quarter.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

