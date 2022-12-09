Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $12.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

