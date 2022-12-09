Financial Survey: Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) vs. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Protalex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalex and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 6.11 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -5.91

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

