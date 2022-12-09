Head-To-Head Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.65 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.28 Orange $50.31 billion 0.52 $275.66 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orange 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 230.48%. Orange has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Orange.

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KORE Group beats Orange on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

