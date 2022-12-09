Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

